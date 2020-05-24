Sunday, May 24, 2020
UCO Parents Care Centre

KHK Heroes extends further support to UCO Parents Care Centre

UCO Parents Care Centre was founded in 1994 as an initiative of UCO Marine Contracting Co. and with support of the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Labour & Social Development.

UCO Parents Care Centre services involve flexible daycare, intermittent or permanent residence for the elderly who do not have daily help or support.

KHK Heroes volunteers have further extended their support to UCO Parents Care Centre with the delivery of non-perishable food parcels.

KHK Heroes are committed to helping those most vulnerable during the Coronavirus Pandemic; an initiative of His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and call on the nation to join the campaign.

His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa directs KHK Heroes Board of Directors to initiate campaigns to support the vision HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Premier and HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Charity Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports.

KHK Heroes is calling on Bahrain to make donations, volunteer time to KHK Heroes or take up the challenge to post a video online and nominate someone to pay it forward.

