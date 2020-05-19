KHK Heroes support Batelco Child Welfare Home with Al Osra Restaurant meals

KHK Heroes volunteers are supporting the Batelco Child Welfare Home with the delivery of meals provided by Al Osra Restaurant’s Feed the Needy Campaign.

Opened in 1984, Batelco Child Welfare Home is a social establishment affiliated to the Ministry of Labour & Social Development, and it takes care of abandoned children, orphans and children from broken families up to the age of fifteen years.

Located in Karbabad, Batelco Home provides shelter, welfare, educational, physiological, and medical care for its young residents.

KHK Heroes call on the nation for a united cause, helping those most vulnerable during the Coronavirus Pandemic; an initiative of His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa,

His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa directs KHK Heroes Board of Directors to initiate campaigns to support the vision HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander, and First Deputy Premier and HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Charity Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports.

KHK Heroes is calling on Bahrain to make donations, volunteer time to KHK Heroes, or take up the challenge to post a video online and nominate someone to pay it forward.