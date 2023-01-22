Kick-Start Your 2023 with Irresistible Offers from Nissan!

- Advertisement -

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, the sole distributor of Nissan vehicles in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently announced its New Year Campaign that comprises of irresistible value-added offers for all Nissan lovers in Bahrain. These offers are available on some of the most popular Nissan vehicles: Nissan Patrol, X-Terra, Pathfinder & Kicks.

- Advertisement -

The New Year campaign from Nissan is tailor-made keeping customer requirements in mind, Nissan PATROL is now available at an exclusive price which is inclusive of 5 years’ Service, 5 years Warranty, 5 years Roadside assistance and much more. On the other hand, models like X-Terra, Pathfinder and Kicks are available at special prices and are inclusive of 3 years of Service, and 5 years’ Warranty and much more.

Apart from rolling out an exciting offer in 2023, Nissan Bahrain has collaborated with Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Foundation, a charity organization founded for societal welfare and development in Bahrain. The charity organization will plant a tree for every Nissan vehicle purchased in January 2023 as part of our joint initiative.

“At Nissan Bahrain, we strive to maintain the happiness and satisfaction of our valued customers and we believe our New Year’s deals would delight our customers enormously. We also intend to contribute towards planting more trees in association with Yousif and Aysha foundation. The general manager of Nissan Bahrain, Mr. Anas Abdulla expressed his belief that Nissan enthusiasts in Bahrain will support this project and help us plant more trees.

Visit Nissan Showroom today to know more about the New year offers and test drive your favorite Nissan vehicle. For more information, call 17732732.