KIMSHEALTH LAUNCHES NEW DIALYSIS CENTER

Private healthcare leader, KIMSHEALTH Bahrain has launched its new Dialysis Center at the recently renovated KIMSHEALTH Medical Center in Umm Al Hassam. KIMSHEALTH’s foray into establishing a specialized Dialysis Center forms a part of larger vision to provide a complete Kidney Care Program.

KIMSHEALTH has already been providing dialysis services at it Royal Bahrain Hospital, and through the addition of the Dialysis Center, it is bringing its services closer to the people of Bahrain.

The Dialysis Center is located on the second floor of the KIMSHEALTH Medical Center and comprises 10 dialysis units and 3 private rooms with 2 having isolation facilities.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Dr. M. I. Sahadulla, Group Chairman & Managing Director at KIMSHEALTH, said: “I welcome you to the newly renovated modern facility of our KIMSHEALTH Medical Center. The inauguration of Dialysis Center is one of the key initiatives planned under the Total Kidney Care Program which includes a robust plan that is ready for execution. The Dialysis Center will provide advanced hemodialysis and plans are afoot to implement peritoneal dialysis soon.”

Mr. Ahmed Jawahery, Chairman, KIMSHEALTH Medical Center & President, Royal Bahrain Hospital, said: “Since 2004, KIMSHEALTH has always strived to provide new services to its patients and tend to their healthcare needs. Through the Dialysis Center we intend to deliver a new line of treatment for patients with kidney ailments.”

The Dialysis Center is set in a serene, state-of-the-art facility offering exceptional renal care for patients on dialysis supervised by American Board Certified nephrologists, working together under the umbrella of Arab Renal Care Group (ARCG).

The Center is well-equipped to deliver the best experience through modern dialysis technology, fully trained and qualified dialysis technicians and nurses and pleasant ambience.

Talking about the Dialysis Center, Dr. Sheriff M. Sahadulla, Group Chief Executive Officer at KIMSHEALTH, said: “Our objective is to provide cost-effective dialysis treatment to our patients, with the best quality, expertise and technology. Patients will now be able to access hemodialysis easier in an outpatient setting in the community rather than needing to go to a hospital setting.”

Mr. Jacob Thomas, Group Executive Director at KIMSHEALTH further explains: “The Dialysis Center is essentially an outpatient one and is meant to provide a walk-in walk-out environment without a hospital feel to the patients with the comfort of complimentary pick up and drop from their home or work place. The Royal Bahrain Hospital and KIMSHEALTH Hospital will continue to offer only inpatient ICU dialysis.”