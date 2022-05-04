King Fahad Causeway Insurance Services Made Easy through National Portal and eTraffic app



The eGovernment National Portal and the eTraffic app can be used to purchase insurance for vehicles entering or exiting Bahrain via the King Fahad Causeway. With just a few clicks, you can ensure your vehicle’s safety for the duration of your trip. The service, provided by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), in association with United Insurance Company, also allows you to pay the required fees online.

- Advertisement -

Bahraini citizens and residents of Bahrain can issue an insurance policy to cover their trips to Saudi Arabia. If the vehicle is registered to a company or organisation, please select ‘Commercial’ as the owner type, and supply the company’s Commercial Registration (CR) number when filling out the details. The provided insurance is Third Party coverage, which also includes road assist services in Saudi Arabia for all personal vehicle types (except trucks and buses).

The Portal and app also allow visitors from Saudi Arabia to insure vehicles for a minimum period of three days in Bahrain. As before, options are available for commercial vehicles, and road assist services for personal vehicles (except trucks and buses) are included.

After filling out the online form and making your payment, you will receive your insurance policy via email. The entire process is quick, easy, and hassle free, in line with the iGA’s objective to make government services as accessible to as many people as possible.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh. For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System, Tawasul available via bahrain.bh/tawasul; download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps; or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.