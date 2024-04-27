King Hamad American Mission Hospital Inaugurates Pathology Department on World Lab Day

- Advertisement -

The American Mission Hospital established its laboratory services as a separate department in 1984, initially offering basic lab tests. Over the years, it has expanded to cover 5 sites and a comprehensive range of laboratory tests, aiding clinicians in diagnosis and improving patient outcomes.

And every year on April 23rd, the World Laboratory Day also known as the International Laboratory Day is celebrated to recognize the importance of laboratories and its role in healthcare, scientific research, and development.

On World Laboratory Day, we celebrated the official inauguration of the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine in King Hamad American Mission Hospital honored by the presence of His Excellency Lieutenant General Doctor Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Health Supreme Council, Dr. George Cheriyan, American Mission Hospital Corporate CEO, and Ms. Julia Tovey, American Mission Hospital Group CEO, in this momentous event.

It is a day to acknowledge the vital role and contribution of laboratory professionals to our society in the advancements of healthcare and promoting the value of science through research in improving people’s lives.

The theme for the World Laboratory Day 2024 is “THE FUTURE IS LAB “. We celebrate and honor laboratory professionals in protecting our future by skillfully adapting to meet today’s evolving patient care and public health challenges with resilience, innovation, and expertise.

It is a day to recognize those who perform research and experiments in these unique workspaces. It may not be common knowledge but some of the world’s greatest discoveries came directly from a laboratory. Emergence of great inventions make the world a better place.