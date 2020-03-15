Whether you’re a national, resident, or visitor to a country, easy access to healthcare services and information can be indispensable and potentially lifesaving. Bahrain has an advanced and accessible healthcare system available through the Sehati app. It has recently added one of the top medical services providers, the King Hamad University Hospital (KHUH), to its host of eServices.

Provided by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the ‘Sehati’ app aims to improve the quality and methods of delivery of healthcare services in the Kingdom. It contains a number of healthcare services from several institutions in the Kingdom, which is convenient and easy to use. The public can access all these facilities via the app. Including KHUH services such as instant availability of medical reports as they are uploaded into the system. Viewing, rescheduling or cancelling their medical appointment is also available.

The app also provides a directory of all physicians authorized to practice in the Kingdom. As well as a list of approved medicines available at pharmacies, including their prices. Booking appointments at health centers, and accessing blood records and radiology results, among a range of other services, has never been easier.

Sehati is available for both Android and iOS devices on the Government App Store bahrain.bh/apps.

For more information, please contact the 80008001.