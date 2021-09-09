King Hamad University Hospital launches smart application

Listen to this article now

King Hamad University Hospital (KHUH) has launched a new application to improve services delivered to patients and citizens.

“The smart application facilitates administrative and medical procedures and enforces social distancing to protect people’s health and safety”, said KHUH Commander Lieutenant-General Dr. Shaikh Salman bin Ateyatalla Al Khalifa.

The application can be downloaded free of charge from KHUH or King Hamad University Hospital by inserting Apple store/ google play and screening the QR Code.

KHUH director-general for medical affairs Colonel Professor Hesham Hassam said the new application can be used to serve the community, mainly patients, to provide healthcare.

Health IT director Dr. Mohammed Helal said that the new platform reminds patients of their appointments.

Alert and remind patients of appointments only through the application, which leads to the dispensation of text messages over the phone, in addition to the ability to search among more than 70 doctors in all specialties, learning about the latest packages and offers as well medical news and medical advice by consultants.