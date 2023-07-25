Kingdom of Bahrain Set to Host 2024 World Championship

- Advertisement -

First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Chairman of the General Sports Authority and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa stressed the importance of bolstering cooperation with the International Weightlifting Federation and the African Federation of Weightlifting to develop the sport in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad was speaking as he received at Al Wadi Palace Khaled Muhalhal, Chairman of the the African Federation of Weightlifting and member of the Executive Board of the International Weightlifting Federation.

The meeting was attended by GSA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdulrahman Sadiq Askar, BOC Secretary-General Fares and Bahrain Weightlifting Federation Chairman Ishaq Ibrahim.

Muhalhal commended the role of Arab cadres in International Weightlifting Federation and the African Federation of Weightlifting. The meeting focused on prospects of cooperation to develop weightlifting in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

HH Shaikh Khalid stressed Bahrain’s keenness on developing the sport of weightlifting, noting that the Kingdom will host the world championship in 2024.