Kingston FURY Adds Overclockable Server-Class DDR5 Memory

Kingston FURY, the high-performance division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, adds to its DDR5 memory lineup with the introduction of the Kingston FURY™ Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMM, a new overclockable server-class memory module designed to meet the computing demands of next-gen workstations and high-end desktops.

For platforms that use DDR5 Registered DIMMs, Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMMs provide the high bandwidth and increased reliability that users like creators, engineers and data science professionals require to meet the workload demands of the latest applications, all without sacrificing the data integrity and superior quality grade found with server-class memory. DDR5 Registered DIMMs feature on-die ECC built into the DRAM memory component and support module-level ECC, capable of detecting and correcting multi-bit errors.

With Plug N Play at 4800MT/s[1], Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMMs enable users to automatically overclock without having to mess with settings. Or they can choose from one of the Intel® XMP 3.0 certified and motherboard-qualified four and eight-channel kits at speeds up to 6000MT/s with factory-tuned timings, speeds, and voltage.

“Kingston FURY is excited to expand the power of DDR5 to those in need of high-performance memory in the workstation and high-end desktop category,” said Iwona Zalewska, DRAM business manager, Kingston, EMEA. “Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMMs continue Kingston’s over the three-decade legacy of building server-class memory reliable enough for the world’s largest data centers.”

Kingston FURY Renegade Pro DDR5 RDIMMs are available in single-module capacities up to 32GB, kits of 4 up to 128GB, and kits of 8 up to 256 GB. 100% tested at speed and backed by a limited lifetime warranty and legendary Kingston reliability.

