Kingston Technology sheds light on the increasingly essential nature of enterprise storage

In an evolving operating climate where enterprises deal with heavy workloads of business-critical information, addressing business continuity requirements, disaster recovery goals, and availability needs while successfully consolidating their systems has never been more paramount. Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP, an affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, is calling on enterprises across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) to develop and implement highly capable storage solutions that meet their present and future demands, offering its expertise, resources, and 35 years experience to ensure their efforts are met with success.

As a centralized repository for business information, enterprise storage provides common data management, protection, and data sharing functions through connections to computer systems, eliminating the need for excessive cabling or subsystems thanks to its scalability and capacity to handle excessive amounts of terabytes. Given the proven capabilities of enterprise storage and its increasing popularity and practicality, the MEA data storage market alone was forecast to total USD 5.65 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at 14.3% through 2025[1], emphasizing the necessity for enterprises without the latest solutions to act now or risk falling behind.

“A vast majority of enterprises today do understand the need to address business continuity, disaster recovery, availability, and system consolidation requirements, however as data production increases exponentially, the value of enterprise storage will become more and more prominent and companies must adapt their systems to accommodate evolving demands,” explained Antoine Harb, Team Leader, Middle East, Kingston Technology. “As such, they must work with a storage provider that offers both strong technology expertise and robust deployment and professional services capabilities, especially when considering the unrelenting pace that digital transformation continues unfolding.”

Kingston Technology offers pre and post-sale consulting, design, testing, and assessment services to help enterprises meet their needs and demands through a best-in-class solution that simultaneously increases their return on investment (ROI) and lowers the overall total cost of ownership (TCO). Through the company’s Ask an Expert service, a comprehensive technical review process can be initiated, from which a solution based on an enterprise’s internal hardware can be created, tested with their infrastructure, and verified as compatible before deployment.

With enterprises prioritizing a best-in-class 24/7 service to remain competitive, a reliable performance solution for their servers is essential. At present, many enterprises benefit from upgrading their server storage from hard disk drives (HDD) to full solid-state drives (SSD) for both their attached storage and software-defined storage applications. Crucially, Kingston Technology has supported various enterprises in addressing this requirement, leveraging its extensive partnership ecosystem to collaborate closely with their customers and ensure a smooth transition in compliance with stringent client security needs.

“For any enterprise today, it is essential they install compatible sever memory alongside NVMe SSDs, which are non-mechanical and ideal accelerators for improving performance and capacity,” Antoine Harb continued. “Because they enable virtualization, have fast-retrieving capabilities, and can ensure cloud services function with optimized systems, companies can immediately enjoy excellent data processing and production speeds alongside prudent storage capacity and the economic benefits they seek having upgraded either new or existing systems.”

Both SSDs and DRAM represent the quickest and most effective way for enterprises to maximize their enterprise storage deployments and capabilities. Proven to optimize server and network infrastructure ahead of these outcomes, upgrading server memory through these innovations will help support larger workloads, provide faster cloud-based responses, bolster memory-dependant application speed and responsiveness, and streamline operations.

Moreover, increasing the amount of random access memory (RAM) and upgrading is a prudent, more cost-effective approach than replacing in its entirety. Enterprises can experience improved performance and avail cost benefits from the same system without the involvement of additional physical servers. Kingston Technology is number one SSD supplier in the region and the top third-party DRAM module supplier worldwide. For more information, please visit the company’s website here.

