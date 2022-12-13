KPS Receives IMS Certifications

Kanoo Power Solutions (KPS), A subsidiary OF Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo, has received multiple Integrated Management System (IMS) certifications, including ISO 9001 – Quality Management System (QMS), ISO 45001 – Occupational Health and Safety Management system (HO&S), and ISO 14001 – Environmental Management System (EMS).
Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo Managing Director Mr. Talal Fuad Kanoo thanked the teams for their efforts stating, “I thank all our teams for the integral role they play in delivering the best services to all our clients and customers across Bahrain and the region. These certificates officially recognise the standards of excellence at which we operate and the quality of work that our customers have become accustomed to.”
At the certification ceremony were Mr. Talal F. Kanoo (Managing Director), Mr. Mike Brightmore (CEO), Mr. Stefan Moench (COO), Mr. Sudhindra Kalibhat (Head of Equipment & Power Solutions), Mr. Mahmood Awadh (Sales Manager – KPS), Mr. Mohamed Iqbal (Head of EHSQ), Mr. Ali Mohammed Alsaei (EHSQ Executive), on behalf of TUV SUD – Mr. Balaji H Venkatesh (IMS Lead Auditor), Mr. Mohammed Riyaz Khan (Deputy Operations Manager).