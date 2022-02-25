Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain Announces the Libshara Monthly Prize Winners

Listen to this article now

Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain (KFH – Bahrain) announced Mr. Ahmed Said Suleiman as the winner of the monthly grand prize of $100,000, in addition to the names of the monthly prize winners in the Libshara Shari’a compliant investment savings account draw for the month of January 2022.

The Libshara prize draw was held on Thursday the 10th of February 2022, and witnessed the announcement of the winners of the monthly prize draw for January, which included a monthly grand prize of $100,000, 20 cash prizes of $1,000 for each winner, as well as 50 prizes worth $500 each within the special segments including “Our Women”, “Our Children”, “Our Savers”, “Our Credit Cards”, as well as “Libshara Digital”.

Through these prizes, KFH – Bahrain seeks to enhance its customers’ experience and enrich their lives. The Bank is always keen to strengthen its relationship with its customers and reward them for their unwavering loyalty and trust through providing them with opportunities to qualify for Libshara prizes with every BD 50 saved. Customers can enhance their chances of winning major prizes when they increase the amount and period of saving.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Hamed Mashal, Head of Retail Banking at KFH–Bahrain said: “We would like to extend our sincere congratulations to Mr. Ahmed Said on winning the monthly grand prize. We are also pleased to congratulate all the winners of the Libshara draws for the month of January, and we hope that this prize has contributed to enriching their lives, which comes as part of our core principle of social responsibility. We would like to encourage everyone to take the initiative to save and invest in their Libshara accounts to qualify for monthly draws held throughout the year.”

“Firstly, I would like to thank Allah Almighty for this happy news and would like to express my deep gratitude for winning the monthly grand prize. I am grateful for this exceptional opportunity that has enriched my life thanks to KFH-Bahrain and their continued efforts and community initiatives. I am certain that this valuable prize will contribute to facilitating all of my financial affairs, and I would like to encourage everyone to open a Libshara investment savings account and start saving to increase their chances of winning such rewarding cash prizes,” commented Mr. Ahmed Said, winner of this month’s prize draw.

It is worth noting that there are many valuable prizes awaiting Libshara account holders, as they still have the opportunity to win two large cash prizes worth $500,000 each, in addition to 10 cash prizes worth $100,000 per winner, as well as 50 monthly prizes of $500 each within the special segments including “Our Women”, “Our Children”, “Our Savers”, “Our Credit Cards”, as well as “Libshara Digital” for customers who open a KFH-Bahrain account through any of the digital channels, such as the JAZEEL app.