Kuwait Finance House-Bahrain Announces the Second Winner of the ‘One Year on Us’ Campaign

Listen to this article now

Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain announced Mr. Hezam Ahmed Saeed, as the second prize winner of the Bank’s Mazaya finance ‘One Year on Us’ campaign. As the campaign’s second prize winner, Mr. Hezam will have his first year housing installments of his Mazaya finance deal paid in full by the Bank.

- Advertisement -

On this occasion, Mr. Hamed Mashal, Head of Retail Banking commented: “It gives us great pleasure to extend our sincere congratulations to Mr. Hezam Ahmed Saeed on winning the second prize, which includes the payment of a full year of his Mazaya finance installments. This ‘One Year on Us’ promotional campaign reflects our ongoing commitment to bring competitive housing finance offerings that meet our customers’ financing needs, as well as supporting our constant efforts in facilitating a fast and feasible process of purchasing their dream home. We look forward to congratulating the final winner of this campaign, and encourage all clients to stay tuned for our upcoming special promotions and campaigns.”

The winner, Mr. Hezam Ahmed Saeed commented: “I am so happy to express my excitement in winning this valuable prize, and I thank Allah Almighty for blessing me as the winner. This prize will greatly help contribute towards easing the payment of the monthly installments for my Mazaya housing finance. I would like to extend my thanks and gratitude to KFH-Bahrain and its employees for launching this exceptional campaign. I encourage all those wishing to own homes within the Mazaya Social Housing Scheme to apply for housing finance through KFH-Bahrain in order to take advantage of the simplified procedures and valuable winning opportunities.”

Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain has launched a special offer for Mazaya Social Housing customers, which aims to provide Shari’a compliant financing solutions including reduced annual financing rates, a flexible repayment period of up to 30 years without administration fees. The bank will also provide free fire insurance over the whole financing tenor and extra financing of up to BD 10,000 for home add-on, as promotional partnerships were established with several retail stores specialized in furniture and home appliances.