Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain awards $100,000 Libshara Grand Prize for February”

Kuwait Finance House-Bahrain (KFH) announced Ms. Salwa Ahmed Abdulla as the $100,000 Monthly Grand Cash Prize Winner for the month of February 2023, as part of the Libshara investment savings account draw. The Libshara prize draw was held in the presence of the Bank’s internal and external auditors, in addition to a representative from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MOIC). KFH-Bahrain also announced Mr. Khaled Ebrahim Mohamed as the winner of the Quarterly Prize 2023 worth $15,000, along with the other monthly prize winners including 20 prizes worth a total of $20,000 and 40 special Libshara prizes of $500 for each winner.

Mr. Hamed Mashal, Head of Retail Banking at KFH – Bahrain, stated, “I would like to express my heartfelt congratulations to our Grand Prize winner for the month of February, Ms. Salwa Ahmed Abdulla, as well as the first Quarterly Grand winner of the year, Mr. Khaled Ebrahim Mohamed, and all of our valuable winners for this month.

He added, “KFH-Bahrain has always been committed to unlocking ample opportunities for customers to invest and at the same time be part of an innovative banking experience. I would also like to encourage everyone to start investing in the Libshara account to increase their chances of being one of the lucky winners in the upcoming monthly draws.”

On her end, Ms. Salwa Ahmed Abdulla expressed, “This will be an unforgettable moment that happened to me in 2023. I want to thank KFH-Bahrain for encouraging me to take the first step to invest and be part of a community that understands my banking needs. I want everyone to take this opportunity and benefit from KFH-Bahrain’s Investment Savings Account. With a few simple steps, I was able to start my savings journey which led me to be one of this year’s lucky winners. I ask Allah the all mighty, to give me the opportunity to win the upcoming grand prize of the year, worth half a million US dollars, which is in the June 2023 draw.

The Libshara Savings Investment Account is available for all clients inside and outside the Kingdom of Bahrain, as well as GCC citizens at 18 years or older. Minors can also open their own Libshara savings account through a parent or legal guardian.

All Libshara account holders can enjoy rewarding opportunities to win, including grand, monthly and special segments prizes, where customers can get the opportunity to enter the draw with every BD 50 or its equivalent in US Dollar, saved in their Libshara accounts for a period of no less than 30 days. Clients can triple their chances of winning by increasing the investment period of their Libshara account.