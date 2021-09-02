Kuwait Finance House-Bahrain Concludes FIFA’21 Tournament and Congratulates Winners

Listen to this article now

Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain announced the conclusion of its ‘FIFA 21’ PlayStation tournament after the success of the semi-finals and finals which were held at Seef Mall recently. The ceremony celebrated the top three winners, Abdulaziz Abdullatif, Ali Khalifa and Ateeq Jumaa, who each received valuable cash prizes worth $5000, $3000, and $2000 respectively. Additionally, in accordance with the guidelines set by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, and with the presence of a Ministry representative, a virtual draw was held on the 10th of August where 10 players were awarded with a cash prize worth $300 each.

The ‘FIFA 21’ PlayStation tournament launched in the beginning of July and hosted many participants who were e-Sport fans, as well as some prominent professional players across the Kingdom. The tournament aimed to promote interaction and communication with the audience, while giving them a fun and challenging experience.

KFH – Bahrain organized the semi-finals and finals of the e-matches in Seef Mall, which incited more excitement and enthusiasm amongst the participants and viewers. Furthermore, COVID-19 social distancing guidelines were followed throughout the ceremony.

Commenting on the end of the tournament, Mr. Hamed Mashal, Head of Retail Banking at KFH-Bahrain said: “We are very proud of the success of the ‘FIFA 21’ PlayStation tournament which witnessed a large number of participants. The tournament shed light on our various initiatives, through which we aim to become actively closer to our clients and community as we continue to support them under different initiatives. As such, I am pleased to congratulate our tournament’s top three winners who won valuable cash prizes as a reward for their participation and results in the tournament.”



On his end, Mr. Abdulaziz Abdullatif expressed his happiness on winning first place and receiving a $5000 cash prize from KFH – Bahrain, stating: “I had so much fun participating in the ‘FIFA 21’ PlayStation tournament. Through the tournament I was able to make incredible memories and compete against professional e-Sport players. I would also like to commend Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain on their incredible efforts in organizing and hosting this tournament, and I would also like to express my thanks and gratitude to the Bank for providing such valuable cash prizes.”