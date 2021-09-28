Kuwait Finance House-Bahrain Concludes its Summer Training Program

Listen to this article now

Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain announced the conclusion of its annual summer training program, which aims to train students from various universities from across the Kingdom and abroad during their summer break. The program has been designed with the aim of equipping the trainees with the necessary skills required to succeed in their future jobs, in addition to providing them with the necessary knowledge and technical expertise that is required when entering the labour market.

Twenty-five participants took part in the program, where they received training in various departments within the bank. The program included a mix of physical attendance in the workplace, while performing some tasks remotely, as well as hosting video meetings for continuous communication and discussions which included preparation for meetings, internal awareness programs and meeting with experts from a number of departments within the bank. The trainees also took part in consistent weekly meetings, which aimed to discuss their achievements throughout the program.

Commenting on this occasion, Ms. Sara Zainalabedin, Head of Human Resources at KFH-Bahrain, said: “We are pleased to contribute to training future leaders through a program which includes knowledgeable and practical aspects related to the Islamic banking sector. The program also provides students with a unique opportunity to gain practical experience and the necessary skills to succeed in their careers. Conducting programs such as these, goes in line with KFH-Bahrain’s corporate social responsibility strategy, through which we seek to create a future generation that is equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills when entering the labour market.”

“It gives us great pleasure to be contributing towards training and preparing Bahraini talents to successfully enter the labour market, as we believe that enriching them with academic knowledge and practical experience plays an integral part in ensuring their success in their future careers. We are committed to providing continuous training for students and graduates throughout the year, as this is necessary to equip them for the constant changes that take place within the job market, and ensuring their success in their desired future professions,” she added.