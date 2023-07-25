Kuwait Finance House-Bahrain and INJAZ Bahrain have teamed up to provide workshops on digital banking and financial literacy

- Advertisement -

Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom, is partnering with INJAZ Bahrain to deliver informative banking workshops on digital banking and financial literacy for university students in the Kingdom. The workshops will shed light on key areas of personal finance management and highlight KFH-Bahrain’s digital transformation journey within the Kingdom, focusing on the Bank’s success with its FinTech initiative, KFH Jazeel Banking.

KFH-Bahrain representatives will be delivering discussions on the fundamental aspects of financial literacy and personal finance management, aimed at empowering students to make informed decisions about their personal finances. Attendees will gain valuable insights into various key topics such as income, budgeting, saving and credit cards. The workshops will also tackle smart shopping, educating students on the importance of informed purchasing decisions and healthy purchasing habits.

As part of the workshops, KFH-Bahrain’s representatives will also emphasize how Digital Banking enriches and enhances the banking experience beyond the confines of traditional banking. They will also touch on the thriving financial landscape in the Kingdom, with a particular emphasis on the substantial growth and evolution witnessed in the banking sector in recent years, underlining KFH-Bahrain’s commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of their customers in the dynamic digital era.

Commenting on the initiative, HH Shaikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain, “As an organization devoted to empowering the youth and fostering entrepreneurship, we are thrilled to have partnered with a leading bank like KFH-Bahrain for these workshops. In today’s rapidly changing financial landscape, it is crucial for students to stay informed and up to date, especially as Bahrain holds a solid position as a financial hub in the MENA region. These initiatives provide invaluable insights and play an important role in bridging the gap between the students’ educational experience and their future career paths. We would like to thank KFH-Bahrain for their commitment to empowering the youth and look forward to future collaborations in our mission to prepare them for success in a global economy.”

Expressing his appreciation, Mr. Abdulhakeem Yaqoob Alkhayyat, the Managing Director and CEO of KFH-Bahrain, said “We want to sincerely thank INJAZ Bahrain for providing us the opportunity to connect and engage with the student community, especially those that aspire to enter the banking and financial sector. This is one of many initiatives focused at the youth, which we see as being a core tenet in terms of the Bank’s commitment to give back to the community. By empowering the young leaders of today, we are undoubtedly building, enabling and investing in the Kingdom’s future in the banking sector and beyond.”

The workshops come as part of KFH-Bahrain’s ongoing efforts to give back to the local community and contribute to the Kingdom’s growth and prosperity. The Bank has always shown an emphasis on investing in the youth through both internal and external initiatives such as internship programs and workshops.