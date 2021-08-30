Kuwait Finance House-Bahrain Introduces Exclusive Financing Offers for Durrat Marina Project

Listen to this article now

Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Durrat Marina, one of the most prestigious real estate development companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, to provide special and exclusive financing offers for customers wishing to own and invest in the Durrat Marina project.

The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Mr. Hamed Mashal, Head of Retail Banking at KFH–Bahrain, and Mr. Othman Janahi, a representative from Durrat Marina. As part of the agreement, KFH-Bahrain will provide customers with real estate financing offers which include competitive profit rates and free fire insurance, in addition to exempting customers from administrative fees, while facilitating a swift completion process for all financing applications.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Hamed Mashal, Head of Retail Banking at KFH–Bahrain said: “Our collaboration with Durrat Marina comes as part of our initiative aimed at accelerating and facilitating the process of owning a luxurious residential unit for clients. We are pleased to be a part of our valued customers’ journey of owning their dream home, and we continuously strive to provide competitive financing offers to help facilitate the process.”

“It gives us great pleasure to be cooperating with such a reputable banking institution such as KFH-Bahrain to provide real estate financing offers for the apartments in the Durrat Marina project. This partnership will contribute to facilitating customers’ process of owning a property in the project, and we, in turn, assure the readiness of all residential units and their availability for immediate delivery, “commented Mr. Othman Janahi, Chief Investment Officer at Durrat Marina.

Durrat Marina apartments are available in a variety of sizes to suit the different needs and requirements of buyers, and include from one to three bedrooms in each apartment. The apartments range in size from 85 to 244 square meters, all containing a living room, kitchen, storage area, balcony and a minimum of a master and secondary bathroom in one apartment. The project also includes common facilities for residents, including open spaces, a swimming pool and a gym. Apartment prices start from 60 to 125 thousand Bahrain dinars.

The Durrat Marina project overlooks stunning sea views and is located in the far south of the Kingdom of Bahrain, which is also within a short distance from the Marina area. The project’s designs are characterized by a blend of Arabic culture along with contemporary and modern touches, giving residents a luxurious residential experience.