Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain has participated in The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning Finance Exhibition of 2023.

Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom, announces its successful participation in the Finance Exhibition, where it highlighted its commitment to providing financial solutions to consumers seeking new social housing finance facilities. The exhibition, organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MOHUP) and Eskan Bank, took place from the 15th – 24th June at City Centre Bahrain.

As part of its participation, KFH-Bahrain launched special offers for their customers seeking new Housing Financial Services programs, including Tas’heel, Mazaya and the new category of Mazaya. These offers are readily available through the Bank’s dedicated Consumer Finance department, located on the Mezzanine floor of the Main Branch. Clients can benefit from complementary valuation and private notary services, free Takaful fire insurance over the finance tenor, and zero down-payment option.

A key highlight of the exhibition was the ‘Suhail Project’ which is the first government land development rights project which drew a large number of visitors from potential clients who reserved their new villas via Eskan Bank’s booth. The Suhail project, located at Al Lawzi, consists of 132 fully constructed residential villas with 3 bedrooms and a maid’s room, and is exclusively priced at BD 99,000 for MOHUP beneficiaries. During the exhibition, KFH-Bahrain’s representatives were on site to deliver direct assistance and efficiently handle clients’ enquiries.

Mr. Abdulhakeem Alkhayyat, Managing Director and CEO of Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain, said, “Our participation in the latest edition of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning Finance Exhibition was hugely successful, giving us the opportunity to engage with customers, partners and new prospects. We look forward to forming additional relationships with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning and Eskan Bank to be a part of strategic initiatives like these as we seek to satisfy our clients’ requirements and exceed their expectations.”

Dr. Khalid Abdulla, General Manager of Eskan Bank, “We have been privileged to provide affordable financing solutions to many citizens, allowing them realize their dream homeownership. Our relationship with KFH-Bahrain has been important in our approach, and we are grateful for their unwavering commitment and support throughout the years. We will continue to collaborate in order to make affordable housing a reality in the communities we serve.”

KFH-Bahrain’s Social Housing Finance Schemes including Tas’heel, Mazaya and the new category of Mazaya have enjoyed tremendous success over the years, with continued significant growth expected in the future. The exhibition’s success underlines KFH-Bahrain’s continuous commitment to promoting affordable housing initiatives while providing community members with accessible financial solutions.