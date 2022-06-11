Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain Partners with the Bahrain Down Syndrome Society

Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has entered into an agreement with the Bahrain Down Syndrome Society. The agreement aims to train, upskill and employ Bahraini citizens with Down Syndrome and assimilate them into the job market, which falls under the Bank’s dedication to community integration and sustainable development.

The signing ceremony was held at the Bank’s headquarters in the Bahrain World Trade Centre, and witnessed the attendance of Ms. Sara Zainalabedin, Head of Human Resources at KFH–Bahrain, and Mr. Ahmed Al Ali, Down Syndrome Care Centre Director, in addition to a number of representatives from both entities.

Commenting on this occasion, Ms. Sara Zainalabedin said: “It gives us great pleasure to collaborate with the Bahrain Down Syndrome Society. This collaboration comes as part of our commitment to community integration and social sustainability and we aspire, through this collaboration, to offer employment and training opportunities to Bahraini youth with Down Syndrome, and to involve all segments of society in achieving sustainable quality growth in line with our Kingdom’s National Development Strategy. We would also like to commend the dedicated efforts of the Bahrain Down Syndrome Society towards providing the best services to Bahraini citizens with Down Syndrome, and ensuring they are equipped with the right skills to succeed as active members of society.”

On his end, Mr. Ahmed Al Ali, Down Syndrome Care Centre Director, said: “We deeply appreciate KFH-Bahrain joining our initiatives to employ Bahrainis with Down Syndrome in the various sectors within the Kingdom, which will also contribute to opening up unique opportunities for our sons and daughters with Down Syndrome, and developing their knowledge and professional skills. This cooperation comes with the aim of effectively implementing the comprehensive inclusion policy and in the strong belief that members of this integral segment of society have the right to receive employment opportunities in an equitable and inclusive manner.”

The Bahrain Down Syndrome Society was established in 1998, and is a humanitarian civil society concerned with caring for children born with Down Syndrome through the Down Syndrome Care Centre, which was established in 2001 – with the aim of providing them with the necessary services.