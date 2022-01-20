Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain Signs an Agreement with Kingdom University to Offer Education Financing to Students

Listen to this article now

Kuwait Finance House–Bahrain announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Kingdom University, one of the leading universities in Bahrain, to provide education financing to support current students and those who wish to enroll at the university. The signing ceremony was held on the 13th of January 2022, at KFH-Bahrain’s headquarter in the Bahrain World Trade Center, and was attended by Mr. Hamed Mashal, Head of Retail Banking and Mr. Mohamed Al Janahi, Business Development Specialist at KFH-Bahrain, and Prof. Nader Al Bastaki, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Scientific Research and Mr. Mahmood Fareed, Director of Finance at Kingdom University.

- Advertisement -

KFH-Bahrain’s Education Financing Program aims to support students in facilitating their enrollment at prestigious universities and higher education institutions both inside Bahrain as well as internationally. The financing program comes with an exclusive 2-year profit-accruing grace period and which includes financing of up to BD 30,000 at low financing rates subject to terms and conditions. The program is designed to have a total repayment period that extends over seven years, including the grace period.

Commenting on the occasion, Prof. Nader Al Bastaki, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Scientific Research at Kingdom University said: “We are delighted to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with KFH-Bahrain, to provide an education financing solution for those who wish to pursue their academic studies at the Kingdom University. This financing solution is expected to cater to the needs of a wider segment of young people aspiring to obtain professional qualifications and higher education certificates from the university, which will greatly contribute to their future career journey. We look forward to providing all university students with an exceptional educational experience.”.

“We are pleased to partner with Kingdom University to support students in Bahrain aspiring to achieve their academic goals through our Education Financing program. At KFH-Bahrain, we continuously strive to provide innovative solutions that exceed our valued customers’ expectations, and aim to provide them with an integrated banking experience. This partnership will contribute to supporting and developing the education sector in the Kingdom, and will enable young people to meet their educational requirements by enrolling at one of the most prestigious universities in Bahrain.” commented Mr. Hamed Mashal, Head of Retail Banking at KFH-Bahrain.

The Kingdom University provides multiple academic opportunities for students through its College of Business Administration, College of Law, and College of Architecture Engineering and Design. The university specializes in granting associate diplomas and bachelor’s degrees in the fields of Business Management, Finance and Banking, and Finance and Accounting (accredited by the ACCA and CMI, UK). Students can also obtain bachelor’s degrees in the fields of Law, Architecture Engineering and Interior Design.