Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain Wins ‘Best Islamic Bank in Bahrain’ Award at EMEA Finance Awards

Listen to this article now

Kuwait Finance House–Bahrain won the ‘Best Islamic Bank in Bahrain’ award from EMEA Finance, an international financial magazine headquartered in London, in recognition of the success in indicators, performance and growth in the bank’s business and activities at a local level.

- Advertisement -

In addition to the above, Kuwait Finance House Group won four other prestigious awards which include: ‘Best Islamic Bank in the Middle East’, ‘Best Bank in Kuwait’, ‘Best Islamic Bank in Kuwait’, and ‘Corporate Social Responsibility in the Middle East’, during the 14th edition of the Middle East Banking Sector Awards for the year 2021, which affirms the group’s leading position in the financial sector and adopting the best and latest digital technologies.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Abdulhakeem Alkhayyat, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at KFH–Bahrain said: “We are proud to have received this prestigious award, which comes as a distinguished addition to our track record of achievements, as it bears witness to the bank’s ability to overcome the ongoing challenges faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and enables us to move forward by providing our valued customers with the best banking products and services. I would like to take this opportunity to extend my thanks and appreciation to everyone who contributed towards this great achievement and we look forward achieving many more great successes in the future.”

The British financial magazine “EMEA Finance” covers the dynamic financial markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa through cutting-edge analysis conducted by a team of specialized experts. It is considered one of the most significant awards in the banking sector in the Middle East, which aims to honor banking institutions based on their financial performance, service quality standards, and excellence in the banking sector. The prestigious financial magazine awards are based on a set of criteria in the selection process for the best banks which include: the bank’s market share, the growth of its products in the market, the most profitable, innovation in services and products, in addition to the quality of its business strategy.