Tuesday, April 20, 2021
    Labor Minister Shaikha Noora

    Labor Minister praises private sector initiatives in developing human resources

    Labor and Social Development Minister and Labor Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA)’s Chairman of the Board of Directors Jamil bin Muhammad Ali Humaidan received Shaikha Noora bint Khalifa Al Khalifa the Board of Directors Chairman of Med Point for events management and The Nine Training Center.

    Minister Humaidan praised the organization of the 10th Bahrain Exhibition for Training & Education Pre Employment, stressing support for the efforts made by private training centers in the field of developing human resources and preparing them professionally for the labor market.

    The minister pointed out that this is a joint responsibility between various government and private entities to integrate national profession competencies professionally.

    Shaikha Noora thanked the minister for sponsoring the exhibition, praising the ministry’s support for the private sector initiatives in training and employing job seekers.

