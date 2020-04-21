Labor Ministry launches new online service

National Centre for Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) Support Director Najwa Abdullatif Janahi called for all NGOs registered in Labor Ministry to apply for a license to collect money.

On the occasion of the upcoming holy month of Ramadan, NGOs can visit the ministry’s website and fill the form designated for this purpose.

Janahi affirmed the ministry’s ongoing efforts to facilitate licensing procedures and regulate the collection of funds and donations to NGOs, including facilitating the procedures of opening bank accounts for charities, noting that the license to collect money for a number of charities has also been created through online payment.