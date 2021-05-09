Tuesday, May 11, 2021
    Labor Ministry, NHRA sign MoU

    Labor and Social Development Ministry and the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to license quality training institutions in the health field.

    The MoU aimed to open the way for investors to license institutions  specialized training to develop health employees skills in the field.

    It also constitutes an opportunity for job seekers to obtain advanced training that will facilitate them to obtain attractive jobs in the health sector.

    Labor Minister Jameel bin Muhammad Ali Humaidan, and NHRA CEO Dr. Maryam Athbi Al Jalahma, signed the MoU.

    The memorandum stipulated that the Labor Ministry shall receive and review investors’ requests to establish private training institutions in the health field, after being guided by the technical and professional opinion of NHRA in licensing health training institutions to ensure the type and validity of the qualifications offered and the validity of the training place.

