Labor Ministry signs MoU with 3 training centers

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Origin Training Centre, Nine Training Center and Leadership & Influence Center to virtually train job seekers.

The ministry was represented by its Undersecretary Sabah Salem Al-Dosari, Origin training center represented by Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Al Banaa, Nine training center represented by Shaikha Noura bint Khalifa Al Khalifa and Leadership & Influence training center represented by Dr. Majdi Obaid.

Al Dosari stressed that signing the MoU with these training centers is part of the ministry’s plan to provide the best training services for job seekers in order to meet the required skills for national cadres.