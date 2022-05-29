Labour Minister meets with Bahraini-Indian Society Board of Directors

Listen to this article now

Minister of Labour and Social Development, Board Chairman of the Labour Market Regulatory Authority, Jamil bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan, met in his office with the Board of Directors of the Bahraini-Indian Society, chaired by Abdulrahman Mohammed Juma’a.

They discussed the society’s initiatives aimed at boosting relations of friendship between the Kingdom of Bahrain and India and exchanging experiences in the social and cultural fields.

The Labour and Social Development Minister expressed the kingdom’s appreciation of distinguished and historical ties binding it with India, commending the society’s efforts in promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields. He also asserted the society’s role in promoting joint investments and exchanging technical experiences in the labour market.