Labour Ministry launches electronic employment service

The Labour and Social Development Ministry has announced the launch of the electronic employment procedures as of Monday, noting that job-seekers are now provided with full opportunities to enter the system on its website easily, register their attendance and apply for vacant jobs that suit them.

In a statement, the Labour and Social Development Ministry said entitlement to the unemployment allowance requires job seekers’ electronic attendance registration on the system.

The e-system spares job-seekers the effort of personally reporting to the Ministry or employment and training centres, as part of the precautionary measures it has taken to implement the decisions of the Executive Committee, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, to combat novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the statement said.

It is also part of the Ministry’s keenness to harness electronic systems to serve the citizens and achieve more fairness and transparency in its employment systems, the statement added.

The Labour and Social Development Ministry called on job seekers who find difficulties in dealing with its e-services to call the hotline and get the necessary advice.

They may also visit the employment and training centres across various governorates.