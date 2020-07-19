Labour Ministry launches interactive e-services

Labour and Social Development Minister, Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan, has stressed that the Labour Ministry has enhanced its infrastructure for e-services, as part of its keenness to implement the e-Government Strategy, citing the launch of a series of digital services that pave the way for beneficiaries to communicate and interact easily.

He pointed out that using modern technology, accelerating digital transformation and creating a platform for employers, workers and job-seekers are among the goals of the Labour Ministry, as part of its efforts to reflect the kingdom’s prestigious international status as a country with one of the best e-governments.

Humaidan revealed that the Labour Ministry has launched interactive e-services that enable employers to be informed about job-seekers and choose those who meet their needs from national human resources, as well as update their job vacancy lists, which, he said, will ensure that job offers are usually updated, and the employment process is easier.

He indicated that all these services are directly linked to the Information e-Government Authority, the Social Insurance Organisation and the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), stressing that any data provided by the beneficiary, whether an employer or a job seeker, must be identical to the data in those government agencies.

The minister added that all labour-related transactions will be electronic, through the Labour Ministry’s website, www.mlsd.gov.bh, in the coming period to save time and efforts of employers and job-seekers.

The Labour Minister pointed out that e-services for employers will be inaugurated soon, noting that the new services will deliver e-consultations for them and approve their training sessions and trainers, as well as allow them to register information about the labour accommodation they provide and report labour accidents, among others.