The Ministry of Labour and Social Development (MLSD) has launched online services and set up a hotline for queries.

The minister, Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Al Humaidan, said that the new services, available on www.mlsd.gov.bh, and the hotline (8000 8001), were based on of the directives of the Executive Committee to take precautionary measures to contain and prevent the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Committee, chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, had called for ensuring maximum safety and highest health levels for all.

People with enquiries and follow-ups on job applications no longer have to be present at the ministry and can use the online service or the hotline, the minister added.