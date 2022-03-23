Wednesday, March 23, 2022
    Ladies; tennis champions crowned

    Budding talent Sophia Badr triumphed in the Ladies’ Tennis Open Championship. She outclassed Marwa Abdulla 6/2, 6/2 in the final match in the beginners’ class.

    Bahrain Table Tennis Association held the competition, which started on March 15 and concluded today.

    In the medium class, Kuwaiti Farah Al-Haqan won defeated Salma Fares 6/0, 6/2 in the final match.

    In the advanced class, Hana Grace clinched the trophy after beating Sara Behbehani 6/0, 6/1 in the final match.

    Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) member, Head of Women Sports Committee and Bahrain Table Tennis Association Chairperson Shaikh Hayat bint Abdulaziz Al Khalifa attended the finals and crowned the winners.

