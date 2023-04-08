Lamborghini launches the first super sports V12 hybrid

- Advertisement -

In the marque’s 60th anniversary year, Automobili Lamborghini presents Revuelto, the first super sports V12 hybrid plug-in HPEV (High-Performance Electrified Vehicle). Revuelto defines a new paradigm in terms of performance, sportiness, and driving pleasure from its unprecedented new architecture; innovative design; maximum-efficiency aerodynamics; and a new carbon frame concept. An output of 1015 CV is delivered from the combined power of an entirely new combustion engine together with three electric motors, alongside a double-clutch gearbox that makes its debut on a 12-cylinder Lamborghini for the first time.

The powertrain combines high-specific power elements: the new 127 CV/liter combustion engine works synergically with two front axial flux motors that deliver an outstanding weight-to-power ratio, with a radial flux electric motor positioned above the first eight-speed double-clutch gearbox debuting on a 12-cylinder Lamborghini. The three electric motors are powered by a lithium-ion high-specific power (4500 W/kg) battery pack that also supports a fully-electric drive mode.

“The new Revuelto is a milestone in the history of Lamborghini, and an important pillar in our Direzione Cor Tauri electrification strategy,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini Chairman, and CEO. It is a unique and innovative car but at the same time faithful to our DNA: the V12 is an iconic symbol of our super sports heritage and history. Revuelto was born to break the mold, combining a new 12-cylinder engine with hybrid technology, creating the perfect balance between delivering the emotion that our clients want with the necessity to reduce emissions.”

Carbon fiber, produced via artisan craftsmanship in the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory, is the principal structural element within the new car, used not only in the mono fuselage and frame but also for many elements of the bodywork. The extensive use of carbon fiber and lightweight materials, combined with the potent engine power, contributes to achieving the best weight-to-power ratio in the history of Lamborghini: 1.75 kg/CV.