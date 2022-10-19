Lanterns Budaiya Reintroduces their All-Time Popular Weekend Buffet!

- Advertisement -

There are few restaurants on the island that consistently delivers what it promises and even fewer restaurants that most of the foodies would return to time and time again. One such eatery is the ever-popular “Lanterns”. So, when Lanterns Budaiya branch reintroduced their all-time popular weekend Buffet, the “Bahrain this Week” team was eager to experience the warm and welcoming hospitality of this best restaurant chain.

The exquisite Indian ambience with carved wooden main door, interiors embellished with distinctive Indian artworks, the walls adorned with terracotta figures, the vividly painted yellow and blue windows, and a bright recreation of a Paan store are ample to uplift the Indian spirits in any diner.





The buffet was set up with dishes placed in large beautiful golden serving bowls. The spread was quite elaborate, with soup, four different types of starters, several salads, including all-time favorites tabbouleh and hummus, as well as an interesting and appetizing Quinoa salad. The main course exceeded our expectations, with six distinct non-vegetarian and three vegetarian options. On one side, there was also an intriguing station labeled “Create your own stir fry” with a selection of chopped veggies, mushrooms, and scallions, as well as protein selections of chicken and fish. There were plenty of alternatives for vegetarians as well, and we were definitely spoiled for choice!



The dining experience started with a surprise serving of a hot and savory selection of tandoor grilled chicken and meat served with Naan bread. The staff was friendly and prompt to assist with any queries and servings. The Quinoa salad with balsamic dressing was unquestionably the star of the show. The main course featured a selection of chicken, beef, and fish, with exquisite Kali Mirchi Prawns and create-your-own stir fry taking center stage. Desserts included fresh-cut fruits, Rasmalai, Ummali, and Gulab-jamun, while live Bollywood music played in the background during the Buffet.



A casual conversation with the restaurant manager revealed that the menu is meticulously deliberated every day by their highly experienced chefs, and a distinct menu is served every time, carefully balancing the palates of native diners as well as international clientele to whom the restaurant has catered since the beginning.





The cozy environment, outstanding customer service, and scrumptious buffet priced only at BD 6.5 (including tax, except drinks) are undeniably good value. On Fridays, the buffet is offered for lunch and dinner, as well as for lunch on Saturdays. So, if you want to treat your family or friends to something special, this is the place to go. Apart from the buffet, Lanterns offers a wide A-la-carte menu, a set menu for groups, and outstanding catering services.



The timing of Buffet on Friday is from 12pm -4pm, evening 7pm -11pm and on Saturdays from 12-4pm