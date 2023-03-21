Largest Operating Rooftop Solar Power Plant in Bahrain at Bahrain Mall

- Advertisement -

The 6.2 megawatt-peak solar power plant was developed through a solar power purchase agreement between Majid Al Futtaim and Yellow Door Energy

Over 11,500 solar panels have been installed to produce 10 million kilowatt-hours of clean electricity in the first year of operation, reducing carbon emissions by 7,100 metric tons

This is in line with Majid Al Futtaim’s Net Positive Strategy and the Kingdom of Bahrain’s commitment to become Net Zero by 2060

Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, has today inaugurated a 6.2 megawatt-peak solar power plant with Yellow Door Energy at The Bahrain Mall, operated by Carrefour Bahrain. Yellow Door Energy is the leading sustainable energy partner for commercial and industrial businesses in the Middle East, Africa and beyond.

The project was developed through a solar power purchase agreement (“PPA”), signed between Majid Al Futtaim and Yellow Door Energy. Over 11,500 solar panels have been installed on the roof of The Bahrain Mall, spanning more than 40,000 square meters. The 6.2 megawatt-peak rooftop solar plant produces 10 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy in the first year of operation, equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by 7,100 metric tons.

Laurent Hausknecht, Regional Director of Gulf at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of this momentous launch with Yellow Door Energy. The installation of the solar panels on the roof of The Bahrain Mall brings us one step closer to achieving our Net Positive Strategy. This will not only help us take forward the company’s vision of creating ‘great moments for everyone, everyday’, but it will also allow us to translate the savings and environmental benefits into memorable experiences for all visitors at The Bahrain Mall every year.”

Rory McCarthy, Chief Operating Officer of Yellow Door Energy, said: “Yellow Door Energy is proud to commission our first project in the Kingdom of Bahrain with Majid Al Futtaim Retail. This announcement is made extra special, following our agreement to bring solar power to an additional 18 shopping malls within Majid Al Futtaim in the UAE, Oman and Bahrain. We look forward to bringing affordable, reliable and clean energy to more leading businesses in Bahrain, contributing to the Kingdom’s Net Zero by 2060 commitment.” Yellow Door Energy recently announced its successful completion of a $400 million USD capital raise to continue developing sustainable energy projects in the Middle East, Africa and beyond. In December 2021, Yellow Door Energy also partnered with Majid Al Futtaim to commission a 17-megawatt solar park, providing clean electricity to 35 Carrefour stores in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. By working with Yellow Door Energy, leading businesses can reduce their energy costs without any upfront investment or operational risk, while maintaining focus on their core business and enjoying the benefits of clean, affordable energy