Last Call for Bahrain-based Businesses to Apply to Beban Season 3 by May 7th 2023

Bahrain-based entrepreneurs looking for fundraising opportunities can still apply for Beban season 3, as the entrepreneurship-themed reality television show produced by Hope Ventures, the investment arm of Hope Fund, has announced the final call for applications to submit before the deadline on Sunday, May 7th through its website.

The show aired for two seasons, through which Beban has successfully facilitated the co-investment in local and regional opportunities by the public and private sectors alongside one another, with the total raised investments exceeding USD 6m.

Businesses on Beban Season 1 and 2 raised investments worth over USD 6.3m and received USD 320k worth of perks where entrepreneurs gained access to unique business development opportunities in areas where they need the most support, such as marketing and PR, bookkeeping and accounting, and sales, among many others.

Given that the show is sector-agnostic, Beban season 3 has received over 500 applications from businesses of diverse sectors. These businesses will undergo a thorough screening process to determine their acceptance into Beban’s extensive training bootcamp, where they will receive specialized training delivered by industry experts in various areas such as pitching, financial modeling, and expansion planning before they proceed to pitch for investment on season 3 of the show.

Fajer Saleh Al Pachachi, General Manager at Hope Ventures, commented on the occasion by saying: “Through Beban TV show, we at Hope aim to facilitate investment opportunities alongside the private sector in high-potential businesses to strategically accelerate their growth into regional and international markets.”

She added: “We have been receiving a great number of promising, high-quality applications for season 3 from businesses of different sizes and sectors. We wish to take this opportunity to encourage business owners with growth aspirations to submit their applications to Beban to gain access to strategic investors, expertise and regional networks to accelerate their success. I wish all applicants the best of luck throughout their entrepreneurial journeys.”

Beban invites entrepreneurs to apply for season 3 online no later than May 7th through the website, or by sending an email to [email protected]