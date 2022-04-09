Late Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa Golf Tournament held at Royal Golf Club

Listen to this article now

His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, today attended the Late Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa Golf Tournament, held at the Royal Golf Club in Riffa Views, with the participation of 50 players of different age groups.

- Advertisement -

HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman highlighted that the Kingdom’s sport sector continues to develop, thanks to the unwavering support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and commended the progress witnessed by golf thanks to the advanced skills of Bahraini golfers.

The first round started at 07:30 pm and ended at 10:30 pm. The players were distributed into four-member groups.

Sarajane Gardner led the first round with 26 points, while Jason Higgins and Abdulrahman Al-Amer clinched the second and third places, respectively.

Golfers from the Bahrain Junior National Golf Team also took part in the Nearest Stroke Challenge, held on the sidelines of the tournament. Abdulla Al-Yacoub won in Hole 12, while Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa won in Hole 16.

The second round of the Late Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa Golf Tournament will be held on April 11.

Sponsors of the Late Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa Golf Tournament include the Khaleeji Commercial Bank, the diamond sponsors, GB Café, the gold sponsors, the Mohamed Salahuddin Consulting Engineering, the he silver sponsors, the Bahrain Jewellery Centre, the Alabraaj Restaurants Group, TFK STUD, MKAR RACING and ALBAIT.