Latest Developments at the New Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Centre Highlighted BBBF Meeting

Bahrain British Business Forum (BBBF) yesterday hosted its monthly business networking meeting featuring Dr Debbie Stanford-Kristiansen, the General Manager of the new Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Centre (Bahrain IECC), as the keynote speaker. BBBF Chairman, Khalid Zayani OBE, welcomed Dr Stanford- Kristiansen, the BBBF members and their guests to the full to capacity meeting at the Gulf Hotel.

In her address, Dr. Stanford-Kristiansen outlined the latest developments at the new centre, due to open later this year. The new Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Centre is set to boost Bahrain’s position as a leading meetings and events destination, attracting future tourism investment and events to the region. With 95,000 square metres of exhibition space over 10 halls, a 4,000-seat tiered auditorium, 95 meeting rooms, Royal & VIP Majlis and a 250-seat restaurant, the centre will be the largest venue of its kind in the Middle East.





“I’m truly honoured to have been appointed as General Manager of the new Bahrain IECC and to work closely with our owner; Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority to develop and grow the international MICE business and to create a long-term legacy for Bahrain and to have the privilege to help mentor, develop and build the talent and skill set of young Bahrainis for generations to come,” said Dr Debbie Stanford-Kristiansen.

“We are delighted to hear about the latest developments and future plans for the new Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Centre. We’re positive the centre will firmly place Bahrain on the meetings and events map in the Middle East, attracting world class events to be held in the kingdom,” said Khalid Zayani OBE, BBBF Chairman.

The new Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Centre is managed and operated by ASM Global, the world’s leading venue management and event services company, connecting people through the power of live experiences. Dr Stanford-Kristiansen who has lived and worked in the Middle East for 17 years, was appointed as the General Manager of the new centre last April. She has most recently been nominated for the Global Women in Leadership Award 2022, awarded Most Inspirational Woman in Middle East Entertainment 2021, ranked in the Top 30 Most Inspirational Women in the Arab World 2019 and Middle East Female CEO of the Year 2018, and has a long and distinguished career in the MICE tourism, exhibition, events and entertainment industries.