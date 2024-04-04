Launch of NBB Multiple Sclerosis Centre Marks Milestone in Bahrain’s Healthcare Collaboration

- Advertisement -

His Excellency Lieutenant-General Dr. Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Health, inaugurated NBB’s Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Centre in Muharraq alongside Hala Yateem, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the National Bank of Bahrain. In attendance were Her Excellency Dr. Jaleela bint Al Sayed Jawad Hassan, Minister of Health, His Excellency Sheikh Hisham bin Abdulaziz Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Governmental Hospitals, NBB’s Board of Directors and Executive Management team, in addition to a number of officials, and representatives from the relevant authorities.

On this occasion, His Excellency Lieutenant-General Dr. Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa praised the full support and attention that the Kingdom’s public healthcare sector receives from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of Bahrain, and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. His Excellency emphasised that this achievement stands as a testament to the civil and developmental objectives of the National Health Plan (2015-2026).

His Excellency pointed out that the MS Centre is a prime example of a successful partnership between the public and private sectors and reflects the national organisations’ commitment to social responsibility through the implementation of various projects aimed at benefitting the public. In this regard, His Excellency expressed his appreciation for the generous support provided by NBB to finance the Centre’s construction and equipment in accordance with the highest standards.

For his part, His Excellency Sheikh Hisham bin Abdulaziz Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Governmental Hospitals, praised the opening of the NBB Multiple Sclerosis Centre. He commended the role of the Ministry of Works in supporting the efforts of Government Hospitals in implementing its strategic initiatives. His Excellency noted that the Ministry of Works took into account all the healthcare requirements when designing the project at the highest engineering standards.

- Advertisement -

His Excellency further added that the Centre includes seven outpatient clinics, an MRI diagnostic department, a physiotherapy department that provides manual exercise therapy, special and general treatment rooms, a laboratory and pharmacy, a scientific research centre, a lecture hall, medical warehouses, a service building, administrative offices, and parking spaces.

Commenting on the collaborative impact of this initiative, Hala Yateem, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of NBB said, “The NBB Multiple Sclerosis Centre is a landmark achievement that will substantially improve the lives of patients in Bahrain. We are honoured to be a part of this collaborative effort spearheaded by the Kingdom’s visionary leadership and made possible through the dedication of numerous organisations. We are confident that the Centre will play a vital role in advancing healthcare in the Kingdom, and fostering innovation and research in this critical field.”

Speaking on this partnership, Usman Ahmed, Group CEO of NBB added, “We are proud to partner with the Supreme Council of Health on this milestone initiative. The NBB Multiple Sclerosis Centre represents a significant leap forward for MS care in Bahrain. By providing advanced diagnostics, treatments and rehabilitation, the Centre will play a crucial role in providing essential support to MS patients. This aligns perfectly with our core values of social responsibility and signifies our focus on initiatives that empower individuals and communities to thrive.”