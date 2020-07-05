Sunday, July 5, 2020
Brand and Design Virtual Event

Launch of the First Design and Brands Virtual Event

Tremendous preparations are being made to launch the first-of-its-kind Brand and Design Forum in the kingdom of Bahrain. The forum, which is organized by BOXOBIA, the9, and Medpoint Design, is set to open on Saturday, 18th July 2020.

Speakers from Jordan, Australia, Portugal, UAE, and Bahrain will join the event through Zoom, which will be the platform used for participation and discussion.

“We always strive to present what will be an added value for the market, and this is evident by the launch of such an outstanding forum.” said Shaikha Noora Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, CEO and Chairwoman of Medpoint Design.

“This virtual forum will play a big role in finding a qualitative space in the industry of Brands and Design, and we are hoping that it will be a niche event in Bahrain as it will combine speakers from different countries with different expertise.”

Mr. Jaafar Hamza, Creative Manager at BOXOBIA and the man behind the idea of the forum, has stated that what the market needs is a smart implementation to the resources available, to raise needed awareness for such an important industry that is needed in any institution, organization or individual.

“When we talk about design and brands, we are referring to a huge and manifold topic. We are trying to offer knowledge in a professional way for the targeted audience, at a very elevated level of thinking, interaction, and communication.”

“The society that possesses knowledge with an exceptional visual taste, will consciously or not, will activate a professional circle of production away from improvisation and shallowness.” Said Mr. Hamza

The forum will be in both languages, Arabic and English, and will have participation and discussion sessions.

It will coincide with the International Women and Fashion Conference Week, which will be organized by Medpoint Design.

