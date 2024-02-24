Launching A Green Revolution

- Advertisement -

As many as 20,000 mangroves will flourish on Bahrain’s coast as part of the national afforestation campaign.

The National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD) announced that the project will be funded by Hayyan Island Company, wherein the saplings will be planted on the coast of the Ras Hayan Village Project as part of the “Forever Green” initiative.

The launch ceremony of the collaboration was attended by NIAD secretary general Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa and Bareeq Al Retaj managing director and vice chairman, Dr Maher Al Shaer.

Shaikha Maram bint Isa affirmed the importance of developing the agricultural sector and sustaining coastal ecosystems through agricultural and environmental projects, in line with the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the aspirations of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, as well as the directives of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, the wife of HM the King and Chairperson of the Advisory Council of NIAD.

“Mangroves are one of the most renowned coastal vegetation habitats, and they play an important role in reducing climate change’s effects due to their ability to absorb and store carbon dioxide from the atmosphere,” she said.

“Mangroves are a habitat for many marine animals and birds, making them essential in preserving the environment and supporting sustainable development,” she added.

“Despite their dwindling numbers across the globe and the many challenges in this regard, Bahrain continues its efforts to plant mangroves in a methodological pattern. The efforts are driven by trust in the ability of nature-based solutions to mitigate the impact of climate change.”

She also highlighted the efforts of the Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry in restoring mangrove forests in the kingdom as a strategic priority to address climate change challenges.

On his part, Mr Al Shaer said that Bareeq Al Retaj focused on maintaining environmental balance while implementing real estate development projects.