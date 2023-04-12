Launching The BMW XM Label Red in April

- Advertisement -

More powerful, more exclusive, more extravagant: Just a few months after production got underway of the new BMW XM, BMW M GmbH presents the flagship version of its first-ever high-performance car with an electrified drive system. The BMW XM Label Red brings together an M HYBRID system with extra power and bespoke design accents that showcase its standout performance attributes to unmistakable effect. With a system output of 748 hp (generated by the combination of a V8 combustion engine with up to 585 hp and an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission producing up to 197 hp), the BMW XM Label Red is the most powerful BMW M model ever made. It also tops the power rankings in the Sports Activity Vehicle and Sports Activity Coupé segments.

The BMW XM Label Red will celebrate its world premiere at the Auto Shanghai international motor show in April 2023. China is one of the most important sales regions for the BMW XM Label Red, alongside the USA and the Middle East. It can be ordered from dealers from 28 April 2023.

M HYBRID system with top-level and precisely judged performance

The M HYBRID system in the BMW XM Label Red demonstrates the intoxicating effect of drive system electrification in high-performance models from BMW M GmbH in impressive style. The precisely honed interplay of the electric motor and V8 engine ensures an instantaneous delivery of power that then builds emphatically and continues unabated into the highest reaches of the rev range.

V8 engine with cutting-edge M TwinPower Turbo technology and classical high-revving character

In the BMW XM Label Red, the V8 makes an even greater contribution to the system output generated in tandem with the electric motor. It produces its maximum output of 585 hp at 5,600 rpm. Peak torque is 750 Nm and is on tap across an extremely wide rev band from 1,800 to 5,400 rpm.The latest generation of the V8 stands out with its extremely rapid power delivery, increased efficiency and minimised emissions.

With two electronically controlled and continuously adjustable flaps, the sports exhaust system of the BMW XM Label Red provides an emotionally rich accompaniment to the engine’s power delivery with a vibrancy and energy not normally associated with an eight-cylinder unit. Instantaneous power delivery: electric motor with innovative pre-gearing stage.

Powerful high-voltage battery and Combined Charging Unit

The motor draws its energy from a high-voltage lithium-ion battery integrated into the underbody area, which is a product of fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology. It has a usable energy content of 25.7 kWh. Together with the electric motor’s excellent efficiency and the system of intelligent energy management, this enables an electric range of 75 – 83 kilometres in the WLTP cycle. The BMW XM Label Red can therefore complete not only journeys around town but also cross-country routes locally emission-free and almost silently. The top speed achievable in pure electric mode is 140 km/h. The Combined Charging Unit of the M HYBRID system enables AC charging at up to 7.4 kW. This means the high-voltage battery can be replenished from zero to 100 per cent charge in 4.25 hours.

Extroverted design with exclusive details

The limited-edition variant of the BMW XM Label Red – only 500 examples of which will be released globally – maximises the exclusivity factor with even more expressive styling.

The distinguishing features of the BMW XM Label Red include an accent band in Toronto Red metallic. The use of red also extends to the model badges and the wheel inserts. Toronto Red metallic for the BMW M kidney grille surround and rear diffuser insert create additional design cues that combine with a body paint finish in BMW Individual Frozen Carbon Black metallic.