Le Meridien City Centre Bahrain Unveils “Au Soleil Brunch”

Le Meridien City Centre Bahrain celebrated the launch of its “Au Soleil Brunch” with a media event at Baharat Restaurant on August 9, 2024. The event, attended by key local media representatives, offered a preview of what is set to become Bahrain’s premier summer dining experience.

Guests enjoyed a memorable afternoon filled with exceptional food and vibrant entertainment. Highlights included live performances from Baharat’s talented resident singing duo and a flamenco show by the resident Flamenco band of Salero Spanish Restaurant, which added a festive atmosphere to the brunch.

The highlight of the event was the array of live cooking stations, each offering something special. The taco station impressed with a range of fresh ingredients and flavorful fillings, the ceviche station served up a variety of zesty seafood options, and the sushi counter featured expertly crafted rolls made fresh to order. Guests also enjoyed free-flowing drinks and a large selection of desserts, including “Le Scoop by Le Meridien,” their gelato and sorbet brand.

The “Au Soleil Brunch” is available every Friday from 1:00 PM to 4:30 PM, inviting guests to indulge in a summer soiree filled with delectable cuisine, lively entertainment, and sweet treats, all for BHD 25 net per person, inclusive of soft beverages, and BHD 36 net with selected beverages.

“Au Soleil” is Le Meridien’s summer brand program, designed to deliver an exceptional dining and stay experience that captures the season’s elegance and style. This seasonal offering highlights Le Meridien’s focus on outstanding culinary experiences and creating memorable moments for guests.