Le Meridien City Centre unveils its newest addition to Bahrain dining scene – Butcher and Buns Lounge

Le Meridien City Centre unveils the newest addition to the Bahrain dining scene, Butcher and Buns Lounge to the local member of press and media influencers, on June 28, 2022.

Butcher and Buns Lounge is a place to enjoy homemade-style burgers and giant milkshakes with an outdoor sitting area located on the ground floor of Le Meridien City Centre.

Guests can also take up a challenge in finishing their “Monster Burger” and successful guests do not need to pay the Bhd25 worth of burger. Guests can Call/WhatsApp +97333502101 a day in advance to book this challenge or book on the Instagram page @butcherandbunslounge

“We will keep elevating the Food & Beverage at The Westin & Le Meridien City Centre Bahrain by bringing in a more exciting experience to the market, so stay tuned for more”, said Frosina Petrovska, Complex Food and Beverage Manager of The Westin & Le Meridien City Centre Bahrain.

