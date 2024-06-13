“Le Sauvage” The French Steakhouse Introduces a Chapter 2 Limited Edition

- Advertisement -

Le Sauvage French Steakhouse announced the launch of the new menu of Chapter 2 limited edition, focusing on showcasing a delectable selection of French cuisine. The new menu chapter 2 will be available for three months.

Mr. Pankaj Mishra, the General Manager of the Domain Hotel and Spa, expresses his enthusiasm for the new menu, emphasizing the success they had with Chapter 1 in 2023, and his desire to continue the journey to elevate the experience of unique tastes for their guests.

Renowned Executive Chef D’cruze takes the helm, bringing his expertise and passion to the new menu. The new menu offers a variety of delicious options, including Beef Bourguignon, Veal cordon bleu, Black Truffle Sourdough, fresh Pan-seared Foie Gras from France, artisan Lamb Sausage, Vintage baked French onion, Chateaubriand, Wagyu beef, prime Angus beef, and artisan Crème Brûlée. Additionally, what makes Le Sauvage special, they created artisan herb butter, chili butter, charcoal butter and artisan salt.

Chef D’cruze has 24 years of experience between the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, including roles at The Yas Hotel by Alder in Abu Dhabi as part of the pre-opening team, JW Marriott Hotels in Dubai specializing in different cuisines such as Italian, Arabic, and Indian, Atlantis The Palm Hotel and Resort Dubai as part of the pre-opening team, and Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel by Jumeirah as part of the pre-opening team for French cuisine restaurants.

Guests are invited to embark on a culinary journey at Le Sauvage the French Steakhouse, indulging in the vibrant flavors of France. To reserve a table and explore the new menu, please contact The Domain Hotel and Spa and get ready to savor the artistry of French cuisine while enjoying warm hospitality and stunning views.