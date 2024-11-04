Leading The Charge

- Advertisement -

20th GCC Power Conference

Bahrain is set to host the highly anticipated 20th edition of the GCC POWER 2024 Conference and Exhibition from November 11-13.

Organised by the GCC CIGRE in collaboration with the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA), this event will convene officials, decision-makers, and experts from across the region and beyond to discuss and explore global best practices and cutting-edge innovations aimed at enhancing electricity services, boosting energy efficiency, and promoting sustainability.

EWA president Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, emphasised the significance of the conference as a crucial platform for fostering cooperation within the GCC.

- Advertisement -

“This conference provides an invaluable opportunity for addressing challenges, sharing insights, and promoting collaboration within Bahrain’s electricity sector,” he said.

GCC CIGRE Board Chairman Ahmed Nasser Al Nasser, highlighted the conference’s emphasis on sustainable energy advancements.

He stated, “Our focus on sustainable energy aligns perfectly with Bahrain and the GCC’s commitment to adopting high-quality innovations in energy. This conference underscores our dedication to advancing energy solutions that are both efficient and environmentally friendly.”

The three-day event will feature an array of sessions covering a wide range of topics pertinent to the energy sector. These sessions will delve into system

operations, energy markets, renewable and nuclear power, and the latest advancements in smart grid technology.