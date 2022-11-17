32 C
The Gulf Hotel Bahrain Convention & Spa announced the return of its Lebanese Food and Cultural Festival at the hotel’s Zahle Lebanese Restaurant. The festival returns in its most recent incarnation, following a brief interlude preceded by 25 years of annual success.

Starting from 16th November, the festival will take place till the 26th of November, where one can enjoy Lebanese themed dining experiences and a selection of live entertainment.

The eventful evenings will be lined up with entertainment by the renowned Lebanese singer Assi Bitar and the famous Al Wazir Dabke group straight from Lebanon, including folkloric music and dancers. Guests can enjoy a special set menu put together by the team at Zahle, consisting of authentic Lebanese dishes.

With Zahle’s beautiful ambience, together with their delicious dishes, the Lebanese Festival with its live music and non-stop entertainment, is not to be missed!

For further details and bookings, call +973 3655 1222.

