Licensing and registration for small ships now available online

Summer is knocking the doors. Its time when nationals and residents in the Kingdom of Bahrain are looking forward a smooth sailing.

Sailing never became easier, as renewing registrations and navigation licenses for pleasure boats can be finalized online via the national portal bahrain.bh. The Ministry of Transportation & Telecommunication’s Ports and Maritime Affairs in collaboration with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) launched a new range of eServices that make it faster and easier to take care of the necessary formalities.

Small ships licensing eServices require standard eKey access and can only be accessed by the ships’ owners. Users must confirm if they own renewable pleasure boat registrations and existing navigation licenses. Registrations and renewals can be applied for one month before their expiry dates.

Users can choose the desired ship for the ‘Renewal of Pleasure Boat Registration’ service provided it has no violations, has passed inspection, and is fitted with the Automatic Identification System (AIS). The ‘Renewal of Navigation License for Pleasure Boat’ function enables owners to request renewals of licenses for all the users of a particular ship, provided that their licenses have no violations and boat registration is still valid. The ‘Request Status Enquiry’ displays a range of information, including online fee payment and status whether the requests have been accepted or rejected. After fees paid online users will then receive the licenses via mail.

For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System, Tawasul available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA's social media channels @iGAbahrain.