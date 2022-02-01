Lincoln closes 2021 with sales at their highest level since 2015

Listen to this article now

Lincoln Middle East closed 2021 by announcing its strongest year-to-date sales figures since 2015. The close of the year also marked the luxury automaker’s highest-selling quarter since January-March of 2015, with sales up 27% over the fourth quarter of 2020. Overall, Lincoln sold 30% more vehicles in 2021 than 2020, with the Corsair (183%) and Aviator (40%) leading this growth.

Sami Malkawi, Managing Director, Lincoln Middle East is pleased that the region’s luxury nameplate buyers continued to demonstrate a strong affinity for Lincoln through 2021. “We saw exceptional growth across a range of vehicles. The consumer response to the Corsair and Aviator, which both launched in the region in 2020, was reflected in the excellent growth in sales, and I would like to thank our distributors for their tireless efforts to support our iconic, premium nameplates.

“Our line of luxury SUVs continue to appeal to a broad swathe of Middle East buyers who possess a highly refined taste and appreciate a world-class customer experience.”

This year marks a special milestone for Lincoln – it’s 100th anniversary. “Not many brands, in any industry, can celebrate a century of thoughtful design and passionate customers,” said Malkawi. “With both our recent additions, exciting new nameplates in the pipelines and luxury mainstays such as the iconic Navigator, I am confident that 2022 will be an even better year for Lincoln in the Middle East.”

Lincoln’s current range consists of four models: the compact premium crossover Corsair; the mid-size and feature-packed Nautilus; the three-row and 10-speed Aviator; and the iconic full-size Navigator. Each is designed and built to exacting standards and ideally positioned to meet the needs and expectations of owners in the region.

Whether a customer values a beautifully crafted exterior aesthetic, luxury interior, powerful engine performance, state-of-the-art technology or advanced safety features – with a Lincoln, there is no need for compromise.

The Lincoln Way sees each vehicle as a sanctuary offering performance, comfort and safety.