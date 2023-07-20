Lincoln Corsair entered the Middle Eastern market with exterior, human-focused technology, and interior

- Advertisement -

The new Lincoln Corsair has arrived in the Middle East with a refreshed look, state-of-the-art driving technologies, and two stunning new interior theme options. As a luxury compact SUV, the Corsair has been designed to uplift Lincoln’s promise of sanctuary, revitalization, and wellness – for drivers and passengers alike. It starts with the Corsair’s exterior, which sees a lengthened grille with a new waterfall pattern, updated front fascia, and a fresh wheel design, with narrow spokes giving way to a broader, more dynamic aesthetic. The available Jet Appearance Package adds a special black monochromatic touch to the wheels, with the pillar black shade coloring elements including the grille, roof rack, and fender badge. The Corsair is now available in two new exterior colors – Crystal Red and, in a first for Lincoln, Whisper Blue.

The Corsair’s headlights have also been updated with new Pixel headlamps powering a glare-free high beam. At the other end, the Corsair retains its full-width horizontal LED taillamps, whose starburst pattern accentuates the SUV’s streamlined look.

As with every Lincoln, the new Corsair’s interior is packed with technologies that prioritize a seamless, connected, and personalized experience for drivers and passengers. At the heart of this is the updated Lincoln CoPilot360 2.1, which offers a suite of technology features centered around keeping occupants safe, empowered, and connected on their journey.

Adaptive Cruise Control, with Stop-and-Go and Lane Centering, a Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert, and Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) now come standard in the Corsair. AEB helps Corsair detect pedestrians, readies the brakes in the event of an emergency, supports brakes in the event of a collision, and warns against imminent forward collisions. Intersection Assist, which uses a camera and radar to alert a driver attempting a left turn of incoming traffic and applies the brakes automatically, is another standard Corsair feature.

Meanwhile, the Lane-Keeping System helps drivers stay in their lane and on the road through aids, alerts, and road-edge detection. The available 360-degree camera works with front, side, and rear parking sensors, and reverse brake assist, to make parking the Corsair easier than ever.

The Corsair places the human firmly at the center of its technology offering, with enlarged LCDs for drivers and passengers featuring an all-new, Lincoln-specific digital interface that is fully customizable.

The SYNC4® infotainment system, which can recognize individual voices for hands-free control of an enhanced navigation operating system via a new, larger 13.2-inch center screen, which includes a searchable digital owner’s manual. Also, standard to SYNC4® is a wireless phone connection, which offers seamless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Lincoln’s signature Constellation interface shines through the driver’s 12.3-inch cluster, perfectly matching the aesthetic of the Corsair’s ambient lighting.

Backseat Corsair passengers also get to enjoy sanctuary-like luxury, with second-row sliding and reclinable seats that make the space feel larger than ever. The seats can also be moved forward to increase cargo volume.

Interior aesthetics play a key role in every Lincoln’s sense of sanctuary, and the new Corsair continues this tradition with two new interior themes: Smoked Truffle and Eternal Red. The two new themes join Ebony, Sandstone, and Cashew. Each has been thoughtfully paired with an ambient lighting selection that accentuates the Corsair’s serene cabin environment.

While beautiful design, rich interior, comfort, and human-centric technologies are at the heart of the new Corsair, so too is the driving experience. The new Corsair offers smooth, effortless handling, thanks to a responsive 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 250HP and 373Nm of torque.

Get in touch with your local Lincoln distributor to witness the luxury SUV’s premium feel, progressive design, and intuitive technologies for yourself.